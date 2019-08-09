Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Ryssby Church
9000 N. 63rd St.
Longmont, CO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Willia Sperry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willia Sperry


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willia Sperry Obituary
Billie Mae "Billie" Sperry, 97 of Fort Collins, died on Sat. August 3, 2019. Willia Mae Sperry, known to her family and friends as Billie, was born on October 2, 1921 in Mammoth, Kentucky, the daughter of Lawrence and Netta (Lee) Bybee. She was raised and educated in Illinois. She married Frank A. "Buzz" Sperry on November 10, 1939 in Aledo, Illinois. Together they resided in Aledo, Boulder, Longmont and Loveland. She worked for Golden Van Lines, for many years. Billie had been living in Fort Collins, near her daughter and grandson for the last couple years. Billie was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Longmont. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening and birds, especially cardinals. Billie was an avid dog lover! She will be missed by her daughter, Linda Criswell of Fort Collins; grandchildren: Scott Criswell of Fort Collins, Monti (Mike) Caron of Sacramento and Troy Criswell of Boulder; great- grandchildren: Morgan Caron, Austin Earwood, Madison Caron and Ian Criswell She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, John Bybee and son-in-law, Bob Criswell. Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Ryssby Church, 9000 N. 63rd St., Longmont, Colo., with interment to follow in the Ryssby Cemetery. Memorials in Billie's name are suggested to benefit the Larimer County Humane Society, 3501 E. 71st St. Loveland, CO 80538 or online at www.larimerhumane.org Please visit www.allnuttloveland.com to share your remembrances of Billie.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.