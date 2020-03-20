|
|
William D. Bustamante, beloved husband, father, grandfather, passed away in Erie, Colorado on March 17, 2020. He was 74.William is survived by his devoted wife Mona Bustamante: loving children, Brandon, Matt and Lisa: six grandchildren, four sisters. Services will take place on Monday, March 23, 10am at St. John's Catholic Church in Longmont. Services are for immediate family only. A private burial will take place at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 20, 2020