Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
William Bustamante

William Bustamante Obituary
William D. Bustamante, beloved husband, father, grandfather, passed away in Erie, Colorado on March 17, 2020. He was 74.William is survived by his devoted wife Mona Bustamante: loving children, Brandon, Matt and Lisa: six grandchildren, four sisters. Services will take place on Monday, March 23, 10am at St. John's Catholic Church in Longmont. Services are for immediate family only. A private burial will take place at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 20, 2020
