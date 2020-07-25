Died June 8, 2020, in Denver, CO after a brave struggle with multiple illnesses. Born April 4, 1925 in Utica, NY, to William L and Lillian Jones, he attended Utica Free Academy where he excelled at football, track and won many medals in swimming. He left school at 17 to join the U.S. Marine Corps in WW II, serving with distinction and was awarded the Silver Star and two Purple Hearts among other medals. Following the war, William attended Mohawk Valley Community College (originally named NYS Institute of Applied Arts & Sciences) and began a career spanning over 30 years with IBM. As a young boy he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his uncle in the Adirondack Mountains in NY state, and was able to continue these passions in the wonderful wilds of Colorado, where he and his family moved in 1965. Married for 70 years to Hilda Snyder Jones of blessed memory, he is survived by sisters Ellen Williams and Carol Franco, daughter Judi Ramirez, son Kurt (Krischa) Jones, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A great man, he is loved and missed by all of us. Services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store