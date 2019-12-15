|
William "Bill" Ray Coleman passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Huatulco, Mexico. He and his spouse, Diane, were enjoying the final days of a trans-Atlantic cruise that had begun in Rome and was transiting through parts of South America and the Panama Canal. Bill was born on May 23, 1949, in Vinton, Iowa, to Frederick Harold Coleman of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Phyllis Mae DuFresne of Mount Auburn, Iowa. He grew up in Longmont, Colorado, graduating from Longmont High School as a part of the Class of 1968. Bill was a brave, loyal, and honest man who possessed an incredible work ethic. He dutifully served his nation in the United States Army for eight and a half years, during the height of the Vietnam War, and rose to the rank of Specialist 5. It was during those tough times that he forged bonds of brotherhood that have lasted a lifetime. He cherished the friends that he made and the friends that he lost - then and in the years that followed. Following his military service, he returned to Colorado, married Sheree L. Johnson of Kearney, Nebraska, and then went on to work for the City of Lafayette for over 35 years where he was well-respected and loved by many. He will always be remembered for his love of family, country, cooking and the outdoors; his sense of humor; and his willingness to lend a helping hand. He was an avid traveler and scuba diver. In addition to these, he especially enjoyed helping his nephew, Todd Frank, with harvest every year. He was preceded in death by his parents, his former spouse Sheree Coleman, his brother Dave Coleman, and his son Blake Coleman. Bill is survived by: his loving wife, Diane, and her family; his son Jeff Coleman, his wife Alison, and their children, Kaleb, Michael, and Nick; his daughter-in-law Lisa and her children, Maison and Shayla; his daughter Christina Lynch, her husband Mark, and their children, Caitlin and Sarah; his sister Kathy Frank, her husband Ervin, and their family; his brother Kevin Coleman, his wife Jeannie, and their family; his sister Sherri Smith; and his brother Dave's family. His life will be remembered and celebrated by family and friends on December 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont, Colorado. A reception will follow at the American Legion in Longmont. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 15, 2019