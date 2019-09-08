Home

Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
William Shaduck Obituary
William L. Shadduck, 78, of Longmont, died September 5, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital. He was born August 23, 1941 in Nebraska to Dorothy (Gerdes) and Lester Shadduck. He was a 1959 Graduate of Longmont High School. Following his graduation, he went on to serve on the USS St Paul in the United States Navy, prior to Vietnam. He remained proud of his service for the rest of his life. On September 15, 1962, he married Linda Stotts in Longmont, CO. For more than 30 years, Bill worked for IBM. After his retirement, he then worked part-time for Texas Instruments. Free time was spent enjoying the outdoors, whether he was four wheeling in his jeep or taking his family to Rocky Mountain National Park. Bill enjoyed watching the Broncos and considered himself one of their greatest fans. He also loved to read, especially history and could often be found watching the History Channel on TV. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife Linda of Longmont; his daughter Jody Shadduck-McNally (Tom) of Loveland, CO and his son Darren (Rachana) Shadduck of Thornton, CO He is further survived by five grandchildren: Ethan McNally, Dylan McNally and Delaney McNally; Serena Shadduck and William Shadduck. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James Shadduck. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Howe Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow on Tuesday, September 10 at 11:00 am, also at the Howe Mortuary in Longmont. Burial will follow at Foothills Gardens of Memory. The family asks that you remember Bill with a contribution to Meals on Wheels, 910 Longs Peaks Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501. Visit www.howemortuary.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 8, 2019
