|
|
Wilma "Willie" Byrd, 85, of Longmont passed away November 16, 2019 at LifeCare Center of Longmont. She was born February 1, 1934 in Harper, Kansas to Ralph and Ida (Bruce) Hawkins She attended and graduated from Harper High School, where she played clarinet in th band and was on the staff of the school newspaper. On August 27, 1952 she married Gene Byrd. The ceremony took place on a parade float in Harper. They moved to Longmont in 1966 from Wichita, Kansas She worked at Dainty Pastry, Ranch Wholesale, and Erie Auto Salvage. Her greatest and most fulfilling job was being a homemaker and mother. She was a member of LifeBridge Christian Church. Willie was in the Newcomers Club. She always volunteered to help with school functions and helped chaperone a trip to Hawaii with the LHS band. She had a love for animals and had many pets. She and her husband enjoyed bowling on the Merry Mixers and T.G.I.F. leagues. She loved to read and enjoyed word search puzzles. She was a bingo lady and enjoyed going to Blackhawk. Playing cards was an-every weekend occurrence and when the grandkids came over they would grab the Aggravation and Yahtzee games. She loved going to arts and craft shows with her daughter. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She is survived by her husband Gene Byrd; Son Greg Byrd & wife Joanna of Berthoud, CO; Daughter Melinda Jenkins & husband Doug of Longmont, CO; Grandchildren Jarrod Byrd (wife Megan); Brandon Byrd (wife Jennifer); Amanda Jenkins and Laura Jenkins; Great-Grandchildren Ames Byrd, Rylan Byrd, Miles Byrd, Oscar Byrd, Camara Byrd, Natalie Byrd, Rowan Byrd, and Caroline Kruger. She is preceded in death by her father Ralph Hawkins, her mother Ida Hawkins and Grandchild Justin Byrd. Memorial services will be held 10:30 am Monday, November 25, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the local Humane Society. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 22, 2019