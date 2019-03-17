Home

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dickens Opera House
300 Main St.
Longmont, CO

Catherine "Cathy" Potter passed away March 14, 2019 at her home. She was 75 years old. Cathy was born in Colorado on October 3, 1943 to Benoit Bourg and Ruby (Noel) Bourg. She grew up in Edgewater CO and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1962. Cathy was married to Robert "Bob" Potter in 1964. They were together for 52 fantastic and loving years before Bob's passing in 2017. They moved to Longmont in 1969, where she actively participated in PTA and Girl Scouts. Cathy loved the out-of-doors, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchild Cathy is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister Patty. She is survived by her son Bill Potter, daughter Michelle Phillips (Mitch Gieber), her granddaughters Heather Phillips and Amber (Kris) Piltz, her great grandson Greyson Piltz, her brother-in-law Gary Potter and sister-in-law Sally (Rob) May. The family invites all friends to join them for lunch and a celebration of Cathy's life. It will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont, CO. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to The Inn Between in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 17, 2019
