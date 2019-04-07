Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Longmont Mountain View Cemetery
xx xx Obituary
Constance B. "Connie" Palmer passed away on February 16, 2019 at her home. She was 91 years old. Connie was born on July 11, 1927 in Petoskey, MI to Edward and Ruth Barnes. Connie married Edward Palmer on February 28, 1951. Together they moved to Longmont in 1987. Connie was an antique dealer, she loved traveling to auctions and finding the perfect piece to resell, or sometimes keep for herself. She strongly believed that you should never, never, never give up and that was the way she lived her life. Connie was preceded in death by her husband Edward; her parents and her brother Edward James Barnes, Jr. She is survived by her many wonderful and caring friends. A graveside service will be held at 10:30am Saturday April 13, 2019 at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 7, 2019
