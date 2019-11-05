Obituary & Guest Book Preview for Barbara J. TARBET
Email
Barbara J. TARBET Obituary
(Archived)
Published in The Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019
First 25 of 417 words
: Born in the depths of the Depression to Stewart and Jessie, Barbara was raised in Robin Hood Saskatchewan where her father ran the general store....
View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Barbara TARBET
Barbara TARBET Guest Book
This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign.
Restore and sign this Guest Book
View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Barbara TARBET
Ways to View
Restore Obituary & Guest Book
Keep the Obituary and Guest Book online for one of these time periods:
Permanent Sponsorship
$ 89.99
One-Year Sponsorship
$ 39.99
24-Hour Restoration
$ 2.95
Print Obituary & Guest Book
Order a professionally printed copy, starting at $39.00:
Deluxe Hardcover Book
$ 79.00
Laminated Hardcover Book
$ 59.00
Laminated Softcover Book
$ 39.00
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for?
Return to today's Obituaries for the The Times Colonist.
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS
CONTACT US
FAQ
© 2019 Legacy.com. All rights reserved.