June 2, 1989 - August 17, 2010
Nine years ago today my dear son Maya, 21, died in a preventable plane crash along with his half-brother Rama Tello, the pilot, 36 and co-passengers Sal Dedovic, 30 and Jasson Minor, 35. All healthy, hearty young men with promising futures and people who loved them.
Every summer another small plane goes down.
Say NO to platitudes and YES to science. We must have stricter private aircraft regulations.
In honour of Maya's generosity of spirit, please do a good deed. Be kind. Consider learning more about aircraft safety and then voice your concerns... Maya's loving mother.
