CARLSEN, Lise K. December 21, 1928 - July 11, 2019 Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, Lise passed away on July 11, 2019 at the Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care Unit. Predeceased by her husband Jorgen (Joe), sons Gerner and Alan, survived by daughter Marianne, grandchildren Christopher, Cynthia, Clint, Jason, Eric, Stephen, Lonnie, 7 great-grandchildren, as well as family in Denmark and Sweden. God bless and may you rest in peace now Moodie. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 25 to July 26, 2019