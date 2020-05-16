/ PENGELLY Marian Isabel McCULLOCH
July 29, 1936 - May 13, 2020
Sadly, we announce the passing of Marian McCulloch. Marian will rejoin her husband of 55 years, Stuart Clayton who passed in 2011. Born in Victoria to Garfield & Sarah Jane (Jennie), Marian is survived by brother Thomas (Beth), predeceased by brother Gordon (Jill) and brother-in-law Donald and survived by sister-in-law Louise. Marian is survived by her children: Tony (Susan), Don, Craig (Carole) & Lisa (Javier), her 11 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren. With Covid-19 we can't gather at this time but when possible, there will be Celebration of Life; details will be sent out. We extend our heartfelt appreciation for the caregivers at Langley Lodge. Marian would be very pleased for any donations towards a lasting gift, so a GoFundMe page is available for your consideration at: gf.me/u/x2u3ys

Published in The Times Colonist from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
