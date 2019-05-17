Lucille passed away at home, peacefully, surrounded by her sons, Bruce and Russell Colley.
Born to George and Violet Reed of Victoria, BC, October 26, 1950. She is predeceased by both of her parents, George and Violet (Reed) and her ex-husband Wayne (Colley). She is survived by her siblings Fred Reed (Linda), Barb Jacobs, Marie Palfrey (Larry) and Donna Cino (Tom), as well as her children Bruce and Russell Colley (Desiree). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Benjamin, Emily and Jacob Colley. There will be a small service for immediate family and close friends at St. Michaels and All Angels Anglican Church, 4733 W Saanich Rd Victoria, BC. Inquiries for attendance can be made to [email protected] In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the BC Lung Association, 2675 Oak St. Vancouver, BC V6H2K2.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 17 to May 19, 2019