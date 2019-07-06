Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Beban Park Social Centre 2300 Bowen Road Nanaimo , ON View Map Obituary

Born Scituate, Massachusetts, daughter of William and Vernetta (Jones) Barnes. Died Nanaimo, BC surrounded by her precious family.



Abbie served in US Navy as Seaman First Class Aerographer's Mate (Meteorology and Oceanography expert) during WW2. She studied Anthropology at University of Toronto where she met her husband, Canadian Army veteran Kenneth S Thompson. His career took their family all over Ontario: Port Burwell, Perth, Toronto, Pickering, Wawa, Galt (Cambridge). In 1986, they crossed Canada to settle in Sooke, then Victoria, BC; after Ken's death in 2015, Abbie moved to Nanaimo. She was an avid curler, swimmer, birdwatcher, genealogist (UEL, DAR, Mayflower), player of bridge and Scrabble, active church member, and magnet for friends.



Predeceased by her siblings, infant son Gregory, grandson Peter, daughter-in-law Susan, she leaves 6 children: Georgianne (Fred) Kennedy, Shirley (Jonathan) Ostroff, Stephen (Cynthia Heldmann); Andrew (Kirsteen Laing), Gregory (Valerie Slavin), Elizabeth (Rob) Wager, 13 grandchildren: Amanda (Wayne Williams) & Sarah (Jamie Near) Kennedy, Julia (Martin) Vaz-Jones, David (Liba) Ostroff, Rachel (Jacob) David, Rebecca (Joshua) Brown, Christopher, Aimee (Dan Wong), Nicholas & Benjamin Thompson, Abigail (Rob) McDougall, Will (Courtlyn Floyd), & Emma Membery, plus honorary grands Mitchell Wager, Cara & Kaileen McCulloch, 26 great grands, including Clara & Gloria, Murray, Lydia, & Sam, Benjamin & Abigail, Brandon & Tyler, Rowan Membery.



Abbie embodied love. The family extends warm thanks to the caring staff at Origin Longwood Nanaimo. You gave her a peaceful transition. Celebrate her life with us at Beban Park Social Centre, 2300 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, 2 pm Tues, Aug 27. Donations in her honour may be made to CNIB (1-800-563-2642) or Parkinson Canada (1-800-565-3000).

Born Scituate, Massachusetts, daughter of William and Vernetta (Jones) Barnes. Died Nanaimo, BC surrounded by her precious family.Abbie served in US Navy as Seaman First Class Aerographer's Mate (Meteorology and Oceanography expert) during WW2. She studied Anthropology at University of Toronto where she met her husband, Canadian Army veteran Kenneth S Thompson. His career took their family all over Ontario: Port Burwell, Perth, Toronto, Pickering, Wawa, Galt (Cambridge). In 1986, they crossed Canada to settle in Sooke, then Victoria, BC; after Ken's death in 2015, Abbie moved to Nanaimo. She was an avid curler, swimmer, birdwatcher, genealogist (UEL, DAR, Mayflower), player of bridge and Scrabble, active church member, and magnet for friends.Predeceased by her siblings, infant son Gregory, grandson Peter, daughter-in-law Susan, she leaves 6 children: Georgianne (Fred) Kennedy, Shirley (Jonathan) Ostroff, Stephen (Cynthia Heldmann); Andrew (Kirsteen Laing), Gregory (Valerie Slavin), Elizabeth (Rob) Wager, 13 grandchildren: Amanda (Wayne Williams) & Sarah (Jamie Near) Kennedy, Julia (Martin) Vaz-Jones, David (Liba) Ostroff, Rachel (Jacob) David, Rebecca (Joshua) Brown, Christopher, Aimee (Dan Wong), Nicholas & Benjamin Thompson, Abigail (Rob) McDougall, Will (Courtlyn Floyd), & Emma Membery, plus honorary grands Mitchell Wager, Cara & Kaileen McCulloch, 26 great grands, including Clara & Gloria, Murray, Lydia, & Sam, Benjamin & Abigail, Brandon & Tyler, Rowan Membery.Abbie embodied love. The family extends warm thanks to the caring staff at Origin Longwood Nanaimo. You gave her a peaceful transition. Celebrate her life with us at Beban Park Social Centre, 2300 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo, 2 pm Tues, Aug 27. Donations in her honour may be made to CNIB (1-800-563-2642) or Parkinson Canada (1-800-565-3000). Published in The Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close