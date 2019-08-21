Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abbigail Hope Barker. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Gateway Baptist Church 898 Royal Oak Drive View Map Obituary

BARKER, Abbigail Hope June 24, 2003 - August 8, 2019 A beautiful life taken suddenly and tragically, Abbigail (Abby) is now in the hands of God. Loved by everyone who met her, Abby's smile would light up a room. A lover of animals, she had many pets over her short life including her beloved chihuahua Dexter, rabbits, gerbils, hamsters, a cat, a rat and snakes. Her dream was to one day be a veterinarian. She loved to run, dance, do gymnastics and ride her bike. She was looking forward to getting her driver's license. Abby recently returned from a camping trip with her Dad and sister; they frequently travelled around Vancouver Island and the lower mainland camping and going to waterslides. Abby and her little sister Becky were inseparable. Abby leaves behind her mother Michelle, father Anthony, beloved little sister Rebekah (Becky), half sisters Kyla and Selena, her grandparents, many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A Celebration of Abby's Life will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 1 pm at the Gateway Baptist Church, 898 Royal Oak Drive. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Abby's name to the BC SPCA.





