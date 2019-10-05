On September 10, 2019 Ada Gagnier passed away peacefully at VGH. Born in Falstaff, Scotland on May 19, 1923 where she was an award winning highland dancer. She lived her teens in London, moved to Regina as a war bride in 1946 and finally to Victoria in 1966. Ada spent many years as an interior decorator and stager. She loved gardening, crochet and especially dancing two nights a week at the Legion. Predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2006, she is survived by her children Annette and Leo, grandchildren Ronald, Rodney, and Adam, nieces Gloria and Yvonne, nephew Armand, five great grandchildren, many relatives in England and a large circle of friends. Special thanks to VGH sixth south nursing staff. No service by Ada's request. Rest in peace Nana.

