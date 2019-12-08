Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada Helen PORTEOUS. View Sign Obituary

August 23, 1925 - November 30, 2019



Ada Helen Porteous (nee Reeves) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with dementia. She was raised on her parents' farm in Robert's Creek on the Sunshine Coast, and had many happy memories from those days. After leaving school she moved to Vancouver with her friend Marie (Leek) Christenson, where they worked and lived together for the next few years. At the end of WW2, Ada met the love of her life, Alex, at a servicemen's dance. The story goes that he tripped over her feet, she asked him to dance, and the rest is history! They were married in 1947 and moved to Trail for a short while before relocating to Victoria. In 1952 they moved to McTavish Road in North Saanich. It was here that Ada created the perfect home in which to raise her family. She tended her large vegetable and flower garden, pursued her love of weaving, spinning, pottery making, baking and all manner of arts and crafts. She was an accomplished pianist, and had a mischievous sense of humour. We all have great memories of the family dinners around their big dining room table, with the grandkids creating havoc at the kitchen table! In their later years, Ada and Alex enjoyed travelling in their Boler trailer, or on the sailboat that Alex built. They also took trips to Great Britain, Italy and Mexico, and cruised to Alaska. She was predeceased by her husband Alex in 2010, and her siblings John, Gordon and Sheila. Ada leaves behind her children Glynda (Vern), Sandra (Jan), Garth (Sue), and Greg (Annelies). Her grandchildren are Stacey (Sherwin), Dana (Amber), Heather, Simon, Emily, Catherine, Michael (Kerri), Meghan (Andrew), Nicole (Joerg), Sascha (Nicole), Stefan (Jessica), and Isabelle. Great-grandchildren are Ada-Sai, Gavin, Justin, Keira, Alexis, Hanna, Aiden, Macy, Gareth, April, Peter, Cohen, Lyla, Juliette and Rafael. As well she leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law Eleanor and Geri. There will be a private family gathering in the new year. No flowers please. Donations may be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation.

