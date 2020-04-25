ZIELINSKI, Adam Adam Zielinski passed away in his sleep from a heart attack at the age of 76 in his home in Victoria, BC, on April 17th, 2020. Adam was born in Poland during the tumultuous years of World War II, and lived through the post war communist era, a period that shaped his life forever. In 1971, he graduated with a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the Wroclaw Technical University. He then left for Japan, and served as a Research Fellow at the Tokyo Institute of Technology, before he immigrated to Canada, where between 1974-85 he worked as a Post-doctoral Fellow at the University of New Brunswick, and as an Assistant Professor at the Memorial University in Newfoundland. In 1985 he joined the faculty of Electrical Engineering at the University of Victoria, and between 1989 to 1991 served as the Acting Chair of the Department, and as full Professor from 1991 until his retirement on April 30, 2015. Adam was a dedicated academic teacher and educator, and the author of numerous papers on underwater acoustics. He served three terms as a Whighton Professor between 2003 and 2012, and in various capacities as Chair and vice-chair of IEEEE divisions. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Olivia, stepdaughter Lisa, his sister Ela, and many other family members. He was a loving friend to all who knew him, but especially those in Victoria, throughout Canada, and in Poland. Adam had a great passion for life, and taught us a lot. We will especially miss his kind and generous character, mischievous sense of humour, and his perpetual scientific curiosity. A private remembrance will be held at a later date here and in Poland. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donating to a charity of your choice in Adam's memory. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020