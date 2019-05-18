Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam John Wilkinson. View Sign Obituary

WILKINSON, Adam John On April 28th, 2019, Adam John Wilkinson passed peacefully on to his next adventure. Born October 15th, 1958, Adam was taken from his family and friends far too soon. Adam leaves behind his brother Martin, his son Dylan and his mother Marie, as well as his nephews Mathew and Ryan and his neice Sarah. After 35 years of bringing light to our lives and a dedication to the theatre community, his larger than life presence will be so very dearly missed. There will be a celebration of Adam's life on Monday, May 27th, 6pm-9pm at the McPherson Playhouse. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Canadian Kidney Cancer Foundation. Live The Light Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019

