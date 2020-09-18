1/1
Adam Schneider
October 18, 1930 - September 06, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear dad Adam Schneider. He was born in Pulheim Germany and came to Canada in 1958 with his beautified bride Adele settling in Victoria B.C.



After several odd jobs he worked for Point Hope Shipyards/ V.M.D. and then UVic as a certified gardener where he worked till his retirement.

Adam was an active member of the F.O E Club, and the Victoria Edelweiss Club. He enjoyed social interaction with everyone in song and music and had a mischievous sense of humour.

He leaves behind his loving wife Adele of 62 yrs., daughter Bettina Watt (Dave), granddaughter Adrienne, son Michael and daughter Carolyn (Patricio). Remembered as a honest fun loving man who brought much laughter. He will be surely missed.

Remembrance is a golden chain

Death tries to break but all in vain;

To have, to love and then to part

Is the greatest sorrow of one’s heart.

The years may wipe out many things,

But this they wipe out never-

The memory of those happy days

When we were all together.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
