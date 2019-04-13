Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Addie Charles McGregor ENNALS. View Sign





Charles passed peacefully from complications after surgery. He will be dearly missed by wife Jill, daughter Lori, her partner Lawrie, grandchildren Brandon and Stephanie. He will be missed by family, friends and colleagues.Dad was a dedicated, respected family doctor for over 40 years. He started his career in 1963, in Victoria at St Joseph's hospital and in family practice. In the early 60's, he moved to Duncan and started a family practice in the Ingram building where he cared for his patients at the clinic and the Cowichan hospital. After retiring from family practice, he continued working part time in Victoria walk-in clinics.Dad ran as a Social Credit candidate in 4 provincial elections, Oak Bay/Gordon Head (1963/1966) and Cowichan/Malahat (1969/1975). In the 70's, was President of the Cowichan Valley Medical Society and was Chief of Medical Staff in Cowichan Hospital. In 1982 he became a member of the Malaspina Univ-College Board of Management and was Chairman of the Board from 1990-92. Dad served on several medical related committees.In the mid 2000's, Dad and Jill moved to the Mitchell farm in Nanoose Bay where Jill's family had lived and farmed for over 60 years. They proudly raised chickens and grew an amazing vegetable garden.

