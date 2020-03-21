Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele Joycelyn Fletcher. View Sign Obituary

FLETCHER, Adele Joycelyn (nee Koch) After courageously battling cancer for two years, Adele died peacefully in her Saanich home, Sunday, March 15th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Mark, her children, Jonathan, Sandra (Glen) and Kathleen, and her sister Christine (Warren) and brother Calvin. She is predeceased by her parents Charles and Wilma Koch, and brothers Eric and Brian. Adele was born on May 8th, 1950 in Kitchener, Ontario and grew up on her parents' dairy farm near Conestogo Lake. After graduating high school, Adele moved away from her rural upbringing. She attended both Stratford Teacher's College and Mohawk College, worked in manufacturing, a cookie factory and as kitchen staff in a hospital, and volunteered on behalf of the Mennonite Church, spending time in the USA in both Portland and Los Angeles. The mid-seventies found Adele living in Vancouver, working at the Bank of Montreal/University of British Columbia. Little did she know, but this is where her life would soon take a fateful turn. In 1975, on a pre-Christmas flight to visit her parents, Adele met a somewhat charming naval officer. Adele and Mark were married on October 16th, 1976 in Waterloo, Ontario and immediately thereafter moved to Halifax, Nova Scotia where Mark joined his ship. Their honeymoon was nine months later. The family, which would become five in number, lived in Nova Scotia for nineteen years. After spending time at home with her children, Adele worked varied employment and was active in the Girl Guides. 1995 found Adele back on the West Coast with Mark's posting to the Esquimalt naval base. After obtaining her insurance license, she spent the rest of her career at Coast Capital Insurance retiring as a Senior Underwriter in 2016. Adele was an exceedingly kind person with a witty sense of humour which endeared her to many. An astute game player (crosswords, scrabble and crib), Adele enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, travelling and living on the West Coast. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at







