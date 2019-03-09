Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele Sarah Jeanette Anthony. View Sign

ANTHONY, Adele Sarah Jeanette (nee Fitzgerald) September 23, 1937 - February 11, 2019 Adele was born in Roblin, Manitoba to Gordon and Sarah Fitzgerald. Starting life in a 2 room house, she spent her youth in Dauphin along with her older brother, Jim. Her family moved to Edmonton in the 50s and her Dad opened one of the first equipment rental companies in Canada. She met our dad, Richard through a friend and they were married in 1961. Mom was an accomplished singer and dancer, loving wife, successful business woman and wonderful mother to her children, Rick, Brad and Michelle. Mom excelled at music and singing, with her mezzo-soprano voice she performed on the SS Lurline on a cruise to Hawaii in 1953 and in many musical theater productions in Edmonton in the 50s and 60s. She spent many happy years living in Arizona with Michelle, and a few winters in Hawaii but moved back to Edmonton eventually. She was the perfect Mom, giving all her love and so much of her time to us growing up, there was nothing she wouldn't do for her kids. In 2010 she moved to Victoria to be closer to us. Sadly, Alzheimer's and eventually Dementia stole some of Mom's capacity to stay active, but never altered her ability to recognize us and tell us how much she loved us. It also never stopped her from singing and dancing during the many music events held at the Kiwanis Pavilion. She adored her grandson, James and loved the visits from her furry grand-dogs, Cooper, Murphy, Tango and Moki. Adele is survived by her son, Rick and daughter-in-law, Christine, son, Brad, daughter, Michelle and partner, Peter, and her grandson, James. She made many life-long friends everywhere she went, too many to mention them all, but we thank them for their love and kindness to Mom over the years. Our thanks to the staff of the Kiwanis Pavilion where Mom received so much support and care, and to Dr. Alec Walton and Dr. Margaret Manville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Arrangements by McCall Gardens. Private family memorial to be held in the future. Condolences may be offered to the family at







