WHITE, Adell Beatrice July 17, 1922 - May 13, 2019 Adell passed peacefully at the age of 96. She was the great-granddaughter of John Witty, one of Metchosin's founding fathers. Predeceased by parents Bill and Ann Coulson, sister Doreen and husband Jim in 1992. Fondly remembered by her sons, Terry and Kent (Lynn), grandchildren Christine, Tim (Barb), Rob, Dylan and Jesse. Great-grandchildren Addison, Kayla, Karsen and Lacey and many nieces and nephews. Mom enjoyed many years boating with Dad up the coast of BC on their boats the Bonanza and the Fiddler II with stops at Chatterbox Falls and Squirrel Cove to name a few. Always dressed to the nines with an impeccable hairdo and a cheerful greeting to go along with the smile. Mom spent many years working at Sears restaurant. Adell was an avid gardener and loved her home in Metchosin. It was Mom's request that there be no service. She said everyone she knows is already up there. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 24 to May 25, 2019