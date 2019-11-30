Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adina HOFFMANN. View Sign Obituary

Adina was born in Fuerstenfeld, Ukraine, and passed away peacefully in Victoria. Adina is survived by children, Rita/John and Paul/Lisa; grandchildren, Nikolas/Robin, Natalie/Mattie, Jeremy/Tina and Andi; great grandchildren, Kai, Nahla, and Millan. Predeceased in 2012 by her beloved husband Artur. Adina enjoyed many social events at the Edelweiss Club, travelling south, and attending church. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Mom/Oma will be remembered for all the family gatherings she hosted, the delicious meals and baking she prepared, and her friendship to many. Mom/Oma was so loving to all of her family and she will be dearly missed. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Rest in Peace Mom/Oma.

