HARDING, Adrian Anderson November 22, 1982 - September 16, 2020 Born in Prince George, BC, on November 22nd, 1982, and passed away unexpectedly on September 16th, 2020 in Vancouver, BC at the age of 37. Adrian is the beloved and adored son of Azeita, and the loved and cherished grandson of Icilma in Barbados. He is predeceased by his loving father Tony, as well as his paternal grandparents, and maternal grandfather. Adrian will be fondly remembered by his Aunt Dorothy (Frank) and cousins Cheryl, Natasha and Kira in UK; Aunt Ira (Henderson) in USA; Uncle Collin (Monica) and cousins Christopher and Tamika in Montreal; Uncle Harold (Sharon) and cousins Keon and Carolyn in Barbados, and many other extended family members and friends. Adrian moved to Victoria with his parents at the age of seven. He was an amazing son with a great sense of humour and an infectious laugh. He cherished his family and his friends, many of whom are from his childhood. He had a great love for music, arts and drama. For the last three years, Adrian found his true calling: working with the RainCity Housing and Lookout Housing and Health Society in Vancouver, BC. He was passionate about his work, enjoyed working with his many clients, and was loved and respected by his colleagues. Adrian was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family, his many friends and his work colleagues. There will be a livestreamed service at 12:00pm on Saturday, October the 17th to celebrate his life. Please see the funeral home's website for details.