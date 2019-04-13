Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrian Haut. View Sign

HAUT, Adrian Sadly, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Adrian Haut died suddenly from lung cancer. Born in Victoria in 1948, Adrian left after his schooling to work, and then travel throughout Europe. He returned and joined the Provincial Government, retiring after 35 years of service as Manager of an LCB store. After retiring, Adrian and his wife, Moira, moved to the Comox Valley where he discovered a passion for golf. He was a member and dependable volunteer at the Glacier Green Golf Course. It was with members of the club that he took the trip of a lifetime to some of the best golf courses in Ireland and Scotland. Adrian and Moira were always avid travelers and took advantage of retirement to continue their adventures around the world. The past few winters were spent at their home in Mesa, Arizona. They made wonderful friendships with a group of fine people at the golf club in Apache Wells. Adrian was predeceased by his parents Lewis and Hazel and also by his nephew Kyle Higgins. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Moira McLaughlin; daughter Shannon Acorn; son Tyler (Zenovia) Haut and adored grandson Metro Haut; brother Gary (Lorraine) Haut and their family; sister Lynn (Gary) Green and their family; and Aunt Edith (Rennie) Dawson and their family. Adrian was a man's man with a tender heart; a thoughtful husband, a wonderful dad and a great friend. "The big guy with the big smile and the long drive" will be missed by many. Don't cry because it's over Smile because it happened. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Glacier Greens Golf Course (Knight Rd, Comox, BC). Please join us in remembering Adrian by visiting our memorial at







440 England Ave

Courtenay , BC V9N2N1

(250) 334-4464 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

