WALKER, Adrian K. September 13, 1954 - May 19, 2020 We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of our beloved Adrian Walker, 65. Adrian will be missed by his loving wife Debby and stepsons Jamie and Joe, sister Shelley and family, brother Grant and family, sister Carole and family and brother-in-law Barrie. He is predeceased by parents Stephen and Marion Walker and sister Sharen Partridge. Adrian was born and raised in North Vancouver, BC, moving to Sooke in the mid 80's where he enjoyed the Island Life working at Lens & Shutter. Adrian and Debby would spend their days travelling to bird shows, train shows and his favorite Guitar Stores. He was a unique individual who had loved wrestling and had a passion for LOUD music! He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and beloved cockatoo Caesar. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kidney Foundation. To leave condolence or donation: www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.