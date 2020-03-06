Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrian Ralph (Bert) Birtwistle. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood) 317 GOLDSTREAM AVE Victoria , BC V9B 2W4 (250)-478-3821 Obituary

BIRTWISTLE, Adrian Ralph (Bert) 1935 - 2020 Bert passed away at 4:27am in Victoria General Hospital on February 29, 2020; not surprising, he chose a unique date. Born in Victoria, BC at St. Joseph's Hospital on August 24, 1935. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Hazel (nee Johnson) and his three children; Douglas (Holly), Karen, Gary (Jennifer), five grandchildren; Nicholas (Dani), Lucas (Emma), Ashley (Wyatt), Jeffrey (Shelby), and Rebecca (Liv), two step-grandchildren; Bryden and Jaden (Mackenzie) Mandy, and two great-grandchildren; Caeden and Josie. Predeceased by his youngest sister Elaine Kalnin in 2005. He is also survived by his sister Merylin (Wayne) Barwick, nieces and nephews; his Williams cousins and their families. Bert lived in the Victoria area his entire life, attending Tolmie Elementary, Mount View High, and Victoria College. He worked at the BC Power Commission, where he met Hazel, and then at the BC Telephone Company for 37 years, retiring in 1993. Bert and Hazel built their two homes in Colwood. He was a member of the Colwood Volunteer Fire Department for 28 years, retiring as Deputy Fire Chief in 1989 and was a Life Member of the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters Association. Bert enjoyed his family, genealogy, trains, collectibles, household repairs, tree trimming, and especially camping on the Island, and throughout BC, Yukon, NWT, and Alaska. Dad was a mentor and hero to his sisters, his children, his grandchildren, and many others. The family would like to thank Dad's family doctors D. O'Connell and R. O'Connor and the many specialists Dad had over the years; and for his recent care, the amazing nursing and care staff of VGH Emergency and 6C North, and doctors M. Tousignant, R. Brunelle, J. Levi, and A. Dougall. We would also like to convey our sincere appreciation to Julie and Kirstin of Sands Funeral Chapel Colwood. A Celebration of Bert's Life will be held on Wednesday, March 11 at 1:00pm at the Church of the Advent on Mt. View Avenue in Colwood with Internment at Hatley Memorial Gardens in Colwood. Reception to follow at the Church Hall. Flowers gratefully declined.











