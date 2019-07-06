Guest Book View Sign Obituary

PACHECO, Adriano April 30, 1933 - July 2, 2019 Adriano was born in Ponta Garca, Sao Miguel, Azores and immigrated to Canada in 1956. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maria Piedade, daughter Julie (Jamie), son Joe and grandchildren Angelina, Jamie and Kimberly. He will be greatly missed by his loving family. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks to the staff of the Royal Jubilee 5 North CTU unit for all their care and comfort which they provided. A special thank you to Dr. Kevin Wylie and Dr. John K. Reid for all their years of care and excellent professional advice. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Cross Parish, 4049 Gordon Head Rd., on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the BC Lung Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019

