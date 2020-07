Lucy Adrienne Marsh née Cuthbert was born in Coronation, Alberta, September 24, 1923 and died July 19, 2020.



She is survived by her loving son Rod and numerous nephews and nieces who knew her as Aunty Cush.



Adrienne was predeceased by her husband Bill in 1976, her four brothers and two sisters.



Her huge smile and infectious laugh will be sorely missed.



At her request there will be a small family only service.



