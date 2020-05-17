Agamemnon Athanasi Kasapi died peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Amica White Rock at the age of 95.



He is survived by his wife, Eleni, his children Athos, Mario, Steven, and Marina, his brother Savvas, his sister Ekaterina, and his grandchildren Anthony, Alexandra, Jessica, Sterling, Harper, Zacchary, and Olivia.



Agamemnon (''Aggie"), was born in Polis, Cyprus, in 1924 and excelled academically but did not have the opportunity to attend school beyond the sixth grade. He apprenticed as a carpenter and began his working life in 1938. With his brother, Oddysseus, he later started a successful business in Cyprus making wooden doors and windows.



In the early 1950s he emigrated to London, England, and from there to Canada, working his way west as a carpenter until he reached Victoria, BC. He established his business, Kasapi Construction, in 1958 and it's still operating today.



Soon after establishing his business he married in Cyprus and brought his wife, Eleni, to Victoria where they raised their family.



Victoria was expanding rapidly in the 1950s and 1960s; Kasapi Construction focused on single-family Homes, designed in the style of the time. The houses he built were practical - neither fancy nor large. Agamemnon prided himself on producing well-built homes that working people could afford. His many houses now form part of the fabric of Victoria, especially Gordon Head and northern Oak Bay.



Compensating for limited access to formal schooling during his childhood, Agamemnon set a curriculum for himself as an adult that included mastering the English language, the intricacies of construction and engineering, real estate, law, finance, and human nature. He did this with both formal courses and by teaching himself. He also encouraged his children to seek higher education, and held them all to a high standard.



In the 1980s Kasapi Construction shifted from home building to mortgage lending and property management, but Agamemnon's approach to business -- taking time to understand all the issues and consequences before making decisions, and treating people with fairness and compassion -- remained the same. When asked 'When are you going to retire?' he would respond: 'I have to keep doing my part'. In 2017, when his health prevented him from travelling to the office, he finally did retire, having worked continuously for 79 years.



Agamemnon loved his business, gardening and fishing. He was a caring husband, father, and grandfather who always kept his word, never complained, made the best of what came his way and kept himself in good cheer. He cherished his family, was deeply loved, and he will be deeply missed.



