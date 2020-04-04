Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agatha Dykstra. View Sign Obituary

DYKSTRA, Agatha (Aggie) October 25, 1935 - March 22, 2020 Surrounded by her loving family, Mom passed away peacefully after a long and happy life. Predeceased by her daughter Jane in 2011; she leaves behind her loving husband of 64 years, John, daughter Connie (Marion), her grandchildren Michael (Jessica) and Johanna (Dane), 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews both in Canada and in Holland. Mom was born in Eindhoven, Holland 84 years ago and immigrated to Canada in 1955 to marry her childhood sweetheart John. They settled in Toronto, Ontario until Dad retired, and in 1994 moved to Victoria, BC to be close to daughter Jane. Mom's world became complete when her daughter Connie also relocated to Victoria a year later. Mom was a member of the Holland House where she enjoyed playing cards and attending their numerous social activities. She loved the Toronto Blue Jays and watching her grandson play professional ball. Her other loves included travelling, going to the casino and making her famous dutch spaghetti for her family. The family gives thanks Dr. K. McKenzie, Dr. C. Wiens and the staff of 5North at the RJH for their tremendous care and compassion while caring for Mom. Mom will be cremated and returned to Holland where her wish is to be spread on the North Sea. At her request, there will be no funeral or celebration. TOT ZIENS Condolences may be offered to the family at







