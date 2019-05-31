Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes A. Williams. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Agnes Wiliams (nee Bangma) on May 16, 2019. Agnes is survived by her loving husband Tom Williams, her daughter Connie Williamson (Lee Kolbuck), son Wayne Williamson (Serena Williamson), grandson Austen Williamson, brothers Ron Bangma and Richard Bangma and sister Freda Thompson. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Louis Bangma.



Agnes grew up with 4 siblings on a fruit orchard in the Okanagan. Her earliest experiences shaped the morals and values she lived by throughout her life. She met and married Ken Williamson with whom she spent her early 20's commercial fishing until their children came into their lives. She was a loving, stay at home mother who devoted herself to her children. As they got older and she longed to go back to work. She started a new career at Rocky Point Ammunition Depot. Her marriage dissolved but she was lucky to meet the love of her life, Tom Williams while working at Rocky Point. Agnes and Tom married in May of 1988 surrounded by family and friends in the living room of their home in Metchosin. She moved up from her job from Rocky Point to a position at DockYard where she took great pride in her role as a pay and benefits clerk. She felt an honest responsibility to her employees and did everything she could to help them. Living in Metchosin meant she could take the Blue Boat to work and she made many friends on that short trip. In 1995 she was offered an opportunity for early retirement which enabled her and Tom to start enjoying their lives together even more. She filled her time by volunteering with Emergency Social Services where she felt a strong sense of purpose in helping others. Later she embraced Tom's passion and they became longtime members of the Victoria Cadillac Club. She happily volunteered at their many events with treasured friends. Agnes loved to travel and enjoyed several trips to Australia to see her friends Jill and Paul Roberton. Jill, had been a penpal since age 14. Agnes took a trip to Holland with her brother Richard to see her extended family, spent time in Mexico with her son and daughter-inlaw, enjoyed many cruises with friends and family and had several visits to Hawaii where her daughter and husband lived for some time. Agnes loved her family and friends and so enjoyed meeting for coffee with "the girls" every week. She was always interested in others' lives.



Agnes will be remembered by her family and her many friends for her big smile, sunny disposition, her positivity and her dedication to her family. Her favourite flower was the dogwood so if you see one, please think of her.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Olympic View Golf Course, 643 Latoria Rd on June 15 from 2 to 5pm

