Our mother Agnes died peacefully after a short illness at the age of 95.



Agnes is survived by her husband John Weicker and her two sons Gary (Susan) Graf and Francis (Marie) Graf and grandchildren Marnie (Pat), Heidi (Shaun), Lindsay, Julia, Dylan and Tara. Agnes is also survived by three great-grandchildren Livia, Sela and Morgan and many more step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the Weicker side. Agnes was pre-deceased by her first husband John Graf and her parents Charles and Gladys Palmer, her two brothers Francis and Bernard and her sister Gladys. Agnes was also predeceased by an infant daughter.



Agnes demonstrated courage throughout her life, often facing challenges with grace and selflessness. She always considered others before herself. She moved to BC in 1946 with $350 to pursue a successful teaching career. She ultimately left administration and returned to the classroom as a teacher - because working with children remained her passion and it enabled her sons to have easier access to university here in Victoria.



Agnes was confident that she had "left the world in good hands" with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Relationships with friends and family meant more to Agnes than anything (except maybe "a little something sweet" after a meal). Agnes sought to connect with people wherever she was - working, traveling, shopping, or even talking to a "wrong number" on her cell phone. She touched hundreds of lives through her teaching career, volunteer work and her social activities including bridge, knitting and painting. Agnes' book "A Walk Down Memory Lane" brought enjoyment to many as they read about her growing up on the prairies "poor as church mice" but happy nonetheless, riding her horse and playing with her friends and siblings.



Agnes will long be remembered for her passion for life and joyous spirit.



Memorial Service to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church 1319 Mills Rd, North Saanich, BC V8L 5T2 at 11:00 AM September 28th, 2019.

