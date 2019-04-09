Aida died peacefully on April 4, 2019. Predeceased by her parents and her husband Brian. Left to mourn are her children, Patricia (Barry), Suzanne and Christopher and 2 beautiful grandchildren, Jarod and Logan Waters. She also leaves behind sisters Joan, Betty Ann (George), Roberta, Theresa (Steve), Charlotte (Graham), Charmaine and brothers Pierre (Barb), Sandy (Marge), Charlie, Mike (Kit) and many nieces and nephews. She will be lovingly remembered by all the people whose lives she touched. Condolences may be offered at firstmemorialvictoria.com.
|
If you wish to honour mom, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Agency or Victoria Hospice Society in her memory.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019