AILEEN KRITZINGER. Aileen died peacefully in her sleep at home on April 9, 2020, a quiet end to a rich and fulfilling life. Aileen was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Viljoen (“Kritz”). She was proud to be “Mom” to three sons, whom she affectionately introduced to others as her “number (1,2,3) son,” “Nana” to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, whose names and birthdays she never failed to remember, and “Aunt” to a niece and nephew half a world away.



Aileen had a strong mind and a keen memory, as evidenced by her frequent and detailed anecdotes. She maintained a love of history and literature all her life. Aileen had a large library, she could devour a thousand-page book in days, and she would draw on various authors to illustrate a point or to provide advice. Aileen and Kritz traveled extensively (they visited every continent, including Antarctica) and were lovers of the theatre, driven by shared passions that inspire their family to this day.



Non-leisure travel also featured in Aileen’s life. She spent a year in South Africa with her in-laws learning Afrikaans in preparation for a move that never came. She relocated her growing family semiannually as Kritz took on new hospital residencies. Six months pregnant with number 3, she flew across the Atlantic with numbers 1 and 2 in tow to join Kritz in a new life in (very) small-town Saskatchewan, only to continue westward to Alberta three years later.



A full-time mother, Aileen found time for public service in her roles as a school trustee, as a proponent of anti-pornography legislation, on the executives of the Alberta and BC Women’s Institutes, and as a delegate to conferences of the Associated Country Women of the World. She was very familiar with Robert’s Rules of Order and was quite at ease chairing a meeting of dozens of attendees. Aileen also managed the office for Kritz’s medical practice.



Aileen loved the sea and retired with Kritz to Victoria to be near the ocean. After his death, she moved one last time to Toronto to be close to her family. Her sons already knew her strength of character, but having Aileen close by gave her daughters-in-law (one of whom came to be the daughter Aileen never had) and their children a chance to experience and learn from Aileen’s stoicism, generosity, integrity, kindness, and love. We will all miss Aileen greatly, but we take comfort from imagining her and Kritz reunited as she wished.

Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 21, 2020

