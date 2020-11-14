Aileen May Okros (née Smyth) was born in Forestburg, Alberta, on March 26, 1929, and passed peacefully on November 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born just minutes after her twin brother, Don, joining older sisters Erma and Kay. In 1938, the family moved to Victoria where Aileen attended Sir James Douglas Elementary School, then Victoria High School. She enjoyed and excelled in academics, and was class valedictorian. Aileen was also very involved in competitive swimming and diving under Archie McKinnon's tenure, and was a founding member of the 'Aqua Nymphs' synchronized swimming team. After attending Victoria College, she graduated as a lab technician from St. Joseph's Hospital.
Aileen met Dick at Royal Roads Military College, and after marrying in 1952, settled into the travelling life of a naval officer's wife. They shared many great adventures and formed lifelong friendships during postings to England, Halifax, Victoria, and Winnipeg, as well as Dick's last posting as the Canadian Naval Attaché in the United States.
Aileen's first love was her family, and she worked to develop strong bonds that still keep the family close. Over the years, she spent many happy times camping, vacationing, and gathering for family reunions. Many of the excursions included seaside adventures, given Dick's lifelong career in the navy and their placements close to the sea.
A tremendous reader and intellect, Aileen always kept up with her extensive family and the world around her. She had a great sense of humour, and enjoyed playing bridge, entertaining, and gardening. A good listener and conversationalist, the consummate hostess, Aileen had a kind and generous heart, and was beloved by all who had the good fortune to meet and know her.
Gracious to the end, Aileen loved well and was well loved, and will be very much missed.
Aileen leaves behind her beloved husband of 68 years, Dick, and children David (Judy Betts), Alan (Colleen), Nancy Woodburn (Layne), Carol Biehl (John Nicholson), and Sue Sojonky (Ken), 13 lovely grandchildren and 7 amazing great grandchildren.
Deepest gratitude goes to Dr. David Harrison for his empathetic and tireless care of Aileen, as well as to the caring staff at Berwick House.
Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.sandsvictoria.ca