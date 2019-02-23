Born in Volding, Denmark August 3, 1924. Aksel passed peacefully at VGH February 16, 2019. Predeceased by Ingrid, his beloved wife of 69 years in 2012. They immigrated to Canada in the early 50's, eventually making their home in Sidney, B.C. Aksel had no family but leaves behind many special friends who will miss him greatly. A "Gathering of Friends" will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 23, 2019