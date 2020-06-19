Al J. Chartrand
December 18, 1953 - June 13, 2020
On June 13, 2020, Al Chartrand, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away in his garden surrounded by his loving family.

Al was born in Windsor, Ontario and relocated to the West Coast where he was a well-known businessman and entrepreneur for many years. He will be remembered for his sense of humour, quick wit and infectious laughter.

Al is survived by his wife Judy, children Tina (Rob), Gary (Fareen), grandson Cameron, brothers Roland, Joe, Gary and sister JoAnne. He will be greatly missed by all.

There will be no memorial service at Al’s request.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
