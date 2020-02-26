Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 View Map Obituary

BASS, Dr. Alan (aka "Big Guy") March 22, 1929 - February 12, 2020 Alan died peacefully on February 12 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Nesta, his children Gillian, Charles, Michael, Nigel (Jenni) and Katrina (Jeff), his grandchildren Laura, Catherine and Elizabeth and his sisters, Lydia and Shirley and closest niece Petra. Alan was a devoted son to his mother Rose. He was a loving family man who approached life and family with a sense of humour and adventure. His wise council, sage advice and laughter will be missed. He was a true gentleman and real "people person" who enjoyed getting to know everyone he met. He had diverse tastes and was equally happy attending an opera or being surrounded and tending his menagerie of animals. He filled his leisure time with fishing and travelling. His last great adventure abroad was a family vacation on a small riverboat up to the headwaters of the Amazon river. He was a dedicated physician who loved his vocation and always went the "extra mile" for his patients. His career spanned over 60 years and two continents. Highlights included being the team doctor for the 1966 World Cup winning English Football team, helping to establish the original protocols for doping in sport, serving on the FIFA and Olympic medical committees. He was one of the founding board members of both the International and North American Arthroscopy Associations. He treated the English Water Ski team, Wimbledon tennis players, visiting international Cricket teams, Ryder Cup Golf players. He was involved with international boxing, the Royal Ballet and Pinewood film studios. He worked with the Hamilton Tiger Cats and many other professional athletes both in England and Canada. He was truly a pioneer in the world of sports medicine. The family want to sincerely thank Dr. McKeen and all the staff of 3 East at The Heights care home for protecting his dignity and providing comfort, kindness and love in the latter part of his life. Please come and join us in celebrating his life on March 14th at 2pm First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive. Please wear something colourful as he loved that! Condolences may be offered through





BASS, Dr. Alan (aka "Big Guy") March 22, 1929 - February 12, 2020 Alan died peacefully on February 12 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Nesta, his children Gillian, Charles, Michael, Nigel (Jenni) and Katrina (Jeff), his grandchildren Laura, Catherine and Elizabeth and his sisters, Lydia and Shirley and closest niece Petra. Alan was a devoted son to his mother Rose. He was a loving family man who approached life and family with a sense of humour and adventure. His wise council, sage advice and laughter will be missed. He was a true gentleman and real "people person" who enjoyed getting to know everyone he met. He had diverse tastes and was equally happy attending an opera or being surrounded and tending his menagerie of animals. He filled his leisure time with fishing and travelling. His last great adventure abroad was a family vacation on a small riverboat up to the headwaters of the Amazon river. He was a dedicated physician who loved his vocation and always went the "extra mile" for his patients. His career spanned over 60 years and two continents. Highlights included being the team doctor for the 1966 World Cup winning English Football team, helping to establish the original protocols for doping in sport, serving on the FIFA and Olympic medical committees. He was one of the founding board members of both the International and North American Arthroscopy Associations. He treated the English Water Ski team, Wimbledon tennis players, visiting international Cricket teams, Ryder Cup Golf players. He was involved with international boxing, the Royal Ballet and Pinewood film studios. He worked with the Hamilton Tiger Cats and many other professional athletes both in England and Canada. He was truly a pioneer in the world of sports medicine. The family want to sincerely thank Dr. McKeen and all the staff of 3 East at The Heights care home for protecting his dignity and providing comfort, kindness and love in the latter part of his life. Please come and join us in celebrating his life on March 14th at 2pm First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive. Please wear something colourful as he loved that! Condolences may be offered through www.firstmemorialsaanich.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close