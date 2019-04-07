Alan passed away peacefully with his family by his side. We are grateful for the care given to Alan by the staff at Cowichan District, Victoria General and Royal Jubilee Hospitals. Alan will be fondly remembered by his partner Constanta, sons Glen (Maria), Brian (Julie), daughter Christina (David), brother Brian (Brenda), sister-in-law Gina, nephews Thomas and Brian, niece Emily, grandchildren and friends. Predeceased by brother Bob. Celebration of life for Alan to be announced.
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 7, 2019