Alan died peacefully at home, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Left to mourn are his loving wife of 42 years, Frances, son Alex (Mary) and numerous relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters.



Al was born and raised in Stratford, Ontario and worked backstage at the Stratford Festival throughout high school and university. He attended McMaster University, the University of Ottawa, and Western, where he embarked on a PhD program before leaving to pursue a career with the Geological Survey of Canada. He continued to study part-time, eventually obtaining his P.Eng designation. His permafrost research took him on countless trips to the high Arctic. After retirement, he continued to work on major projects in the Arctic as a contractor. Al loved his work and often commented, "they pay me to do this?"



Retirement saw a return to Frances' hometown where they exchanged their canoe and cross-country skis for bicycles and a camper. Whether cycling in France and Germany or camping in North America, Al and Frances enjoyed many memorable trips.



The family would like to thank our GP, Dr. Aidan Byrne for his care and support, as well as Dr. John Samphire, Dr. William Orrom, the entire team at the B.C. Cancer Agency, the Palliative Home Care Team, the Saanich Peninsula Health Unit and the MAiD program.



No service by request. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of choice.



