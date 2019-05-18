Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan George Jordan. View Sign Obituary

JORDAN, Alan George Alan passed away peacefully at The Lodge at Broadmead, with his daughter by his side on May 4, 2019. He was born in Victoria on Fernwood Rd. on June 3, 1920. His school years were spent at Boys Central and then Victoria High School. After graduation, Alan joined the bank, later entering the B.C. Income Tax Branch. In 1941 he enlisted in the RCAF, first rebuilding aircraft engines, and later as a Flight Engineer. Following his discharge in 1945 he rejoined the provincial government, working in several ministries until his retirement from the Ministry of Finance in 1975. In 1947, he married Mavis (Dunsmore) and they had two daughters. Alan spent time renovating his home, working in the garden growing his own vegetables and fruit, and repairing anything that needed it. The two enjoyed square dancing, family camping, and trailering across the island and B.C. On retirement he was involved with the Island Pacific Buick Club, and he and Mavis joined the Dogwood Trailer Club, enjoying many trips with friends and family. They travelled to Europe, cruised, and trailered around the continent. Following her Alzheimer's diagnosis, Alan devoted more than 10 years to caring for Mavis in their home until she passed away in 2013, after 65 years of marriage. The family will miss his love, support, advice and the 'twinkle in his eye'. He will be missed by his daughters, Sharon (Stefan) and Linda (Guy); his grandchildren, Shay (Doug), Adrianne (Todd), and Richard; his great-grandson Alec; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Broadmead Lodge for their caring and support; Alan said it was the best place to be, next to home. As per his request, there will not be a funeral. If desired, donations may be made to Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







