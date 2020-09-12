Alan fell asleep in Christ peacefully, 25 Aug 2020 at 58 years old, after a short but courageous fight with cancer. His loving wife of 32 years was at his side when he passed. Predeceased by his Mom Cheryl (2000) and Dad Joe (2018). He is survived by his wife Linda, sister Debbie, brothers Roy (Cindy) and Glenn (Sheryl), brother in law Daryl (Katerie), nieces and nephews: Becky, Greg, Scott, Jordan, Katelyn, Madeline and Carter as well as Aunty Joyce and numerous cousins. Alan was born and raised in Victoria. He grew up in Saanich attending Quadra Elementary, SJ Willis and Vic High. His interests at that time were cars, scuba diving and electronics. After graduation, his affinity and skills were in electronics, particularly communications. He started his career with Harrison-Nowell Communications. Later he became part owner in the company Sprint Communications. This company transitioned into Radio Works where he worked for the remainder of his career. Alan was instrumental in advising and installing many radio systems (including the CREST system) throughout greater Victoria. He recently received recognition from the CRD as well as police and fire departments for his superior work. Alan and Linda built a wonderful life together. They travelled to numerous continents often in remote locations to volunteer to do dental work for people who would not otherwise get dental care. Alan was a mastermind, often relying on his electronic, technical, and mechanical knowledge to keep the dental team and equipment going. Alan had a passion for geo-caching, achieving many milestones. His handle was "Highlands Guy". A memorable trip for him last fall was to visit Italy and take a Mediterranean cruise. Alan was famous for his mischievous nature. With his easy smile and quirky humour, he was a charmer to both adults and children alike. Alan had a very kind heart, he would notice and offer to help anyone who needed it, often strangers. He was smart, considerate, gentle, devoted, loving and fun. He was interested in so many topics. He never said an unkind word of anyone. His positive influence made situations better, and inspired others to be better. He will be greatly missed by long time friends, family, neighbours, colleagues and geocachers (local and abroad). He left his battered and bruised mortal body, to sleep, in hope for the resurrection and eternal life in the kingdom of God.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. The family invites you to join them for the livestreamed service on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2p.m. Details for the livestream may be found on www.firstmemorialsaanich.com