It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear father. Originally from Sidney, B.C. residing in Abbotsford, B.C. passed away February 7, 2019 at the age of 79. Alan is survived by his son Tony and daughters Debbie (Joe, Crystal & Lisa), Leanna (Rob, Alexander and Danica) and Jeanette (Trevor, Miranda and Morgan) and his great-grandchildren, Jaxsin, Gabriella and Kennedy. He is predeceased by his wife Marlene with 52 years of marriage and brother Norman (Gail).
He will always be known for his love of baseball, and being a devoted Yankees fan!!
We will miss you dad! Huddy Huddy!!!
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Army and Navy in Sidney on March 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 2, 2019