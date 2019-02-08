Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan J. Lea. View Sign

Born in Bourne, Lincolnshire in 1937. Died Tuesday, January 29, in Sooke, B.C.



Predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan and sons Gavin, Andrew (Suzanne) and Oliver (Saba). Brother to Martin (Pat) and grandfather to Hannah, Marcus and Cameron.



Alan completed his engineering apprenticeship at the BAC in Bristol, graduating with a Higher National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering.



After a few years he and Sue decided to taste a new country and moved to Montreal in 1963. Alan took up employment with Pratt & Whitney Canada, joining their development team for the groundbreaking PT6 turboprop engine still in use on aircraft around the world today. He stayed with P&WC until his retirement in 1998.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the Sooke Hospice Society and the Beacon Community Services for making it possible for Alan to be at home during his illness. We particularly thank Dr. Tomas Vally, who was always available to help and comfort.



A donation in Alan's name can be made to the Sooke Hospice Society at sookehospice.com

