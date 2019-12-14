Alan died peacefully at home in Victoria, BC with his wife and step-daughter by his side. Born in Halifax, he lived in Ontario for 23 years before moving to Victoria in 1982. Here, he became a successful real estate agent and was an active member of the Swiftsure Big Band until 2016.
Alan leaves his wife of 28 years, Adaline, two sons, David and Peter, three step-children whom he loved as his own, Gordon, Taryn, and Iain, three daughters-in-law, Nicky, Jodi, and Mayr, and six grandchildren, Dane, Sam, Alison, Meghan, Brianna, and Teal. His family will remember him as one of the most loving, fair-minded, just, encouraging, positive, kind, and optimistic people they will ever know.
``Our tall tree has fallen down."
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 14, 2019