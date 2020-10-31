1/1
Alan Lee Sware JOHNSON
May 31, 1935 - October 27, 2020
It is with deep sadness our family announces the passing of Alan, loving husband of Shirley (predeceased in 2004), father of children LeAnne, David, Gregory and Bryan, grandfather to Robert, Sean, Genevieve, Bryanne and Bronwynn; great grandfather to Andi. "Big Al" died peacefully surrounded by the love of his children. He will be missed by his family, extended family and friends. Alan worked as a forester for the Federal Government for 35 years. Upon his retirement he took to his passions; time for his wife, family and fishing. There was nothing more important to Alan than his family. He was their rock, their mentor, and their source of inspiration for walking a life of respect, love, compassion and dedication to others. We are all so grateful to all the staff who cared for his needs while he lived at Sunset Lodge. If one chooses, donations can be made in Alan's name to Sunset Lodge, 952 Arm Street, Victoria BC V9A 4G7

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
