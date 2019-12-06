FORSBERG, Alan Leonard February 14, 1969 - November 29, 2019 Alan was born in Port Alberni, BC and moved to Victoria at the age of 1.5 years, which was his home for his remaining years. Alan passed suddenly. Cherish your friends and loved ones, tomorrow may be too late. He is survived by his daughter Alanis, her mother Rosemarie, brothers Thomas (Sonny), Samuel, Raymond, sisters Margaret, Victoria, Genie, Angie; parents Jean and Gary Albany. Alan left behind many close relatives whom he loved dearly. He is predeceased by his biological father Allen Forsberg, grandparents Margaret and Tom Gus, John and Marjorie Albany, Christine and Verner Forsberg. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Songhees Wellness Centre, 1100 Admirals Rd. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019